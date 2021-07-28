WynnBET and Cumulus Media enter multi-year, multi-platform partnership
Jul. 28, 2021 10:16 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), CMLSWYNN, CMLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.7%) and Cumulus Media (CMLS +1.0%) launch a multi-year, multi-platform partnership.
Under the terms of the deal, WynnBET becomes one of CUMULUS MEDIA's largest advertising and marketing partners.
- This activates Cumulus Media's ability to reach more than 250M listeners each month to drive users to the WynnBET app.
- Additionally, the companies plan to create content that both entertains listeners and deepens consumer engagement with the WynnBET brand.
- "This partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA provides WynnBET the ability to deliver specific, customized messaging to targeted markets throughout Cumulus' network of hundreds of stations. In addition, WynnBET will have a significant advertising presence on Westwood One's nationally syndicated programming, including football pre-game and play-by-play, and we will work with Cumulus to create some exciting, branded content over the life of the partnership." said Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings.
- Cumulus Media has scaled 207% over the last one year, while Wynn Resorts has climbed 42%