Inpixon nabs new RTLS product line purchase orders for global customers
Jul. 28, 2021 Inpixon (INPX)
- Inpixon (INPX +0.6%) received orders for tens of thousands of units in its RTLS product line including next-generation technologies, from integrator partners for their industrial customers in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.
- A purchase order is worth over a half million U.S. dollars for Inpixon swarm bee tag modules and related subassemblies for integration into a Europe-based partner's industrial safety solutions.
- The company also received an order for thousands of nanoLOC transceivers which are part of a stream of orders received in 2021 totaling tens of thousands of swarm bee LE V3 and nanoLOC units from a partner in South Africa.