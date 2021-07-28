Inpixon nabs new RTLS product line purchase orders for global customers

Jul. 28, 2021 10:20 AM ETInpixon (INPX)INPXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Inpixon (INPX +0.6%) received orders for tens of thousands of units in its RTLS product line including next-generation technologies, from integrator partners for their industrial customers in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.
  • A purchase order is worth over a half million U.S. dollars for Inpixon swarm bee tag modules and related subassemblies for integration into a Europe-based partner's industrial safety solutions.
  • The company also received an order for thousands of nanoLOC transceivers which are part of a stream of orders received in 2021 totaling tens of thousands of swarm bee LE V3 and nanoLOC units from a partner in South Africa.
