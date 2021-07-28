Tilray surges higher following strong Q4 earnings as rest of cannabis sector follows
- Shares of Tilray (TLRY +21.1%) are sharply higher in morning trading after the company reported FY 2021 Q4 revenues that increased 27% compared to the prior-year period and the company has achieved $35M in synergies due to its merger with Aphria.
- Tilray expects $80M in total cost savings from the merger.
- Other cannabis growers: OrganiGram Holdings (OGI +5.3%); Cronos Group (CRON +4.0%); HEXO Corp. (HEXO +3.8%); Aurora Cannabis (ACB +7.0%); Canopy Growth (CGC +5.6%) ; Sundial Growers (SNDL +7.3%); and GrowGeneration (GRWG +4.3%).
- Multi-state operators: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +1.8%); Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF +1.1%); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF +1.8%); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +4.9%); Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +2.5%); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +1.7%); and MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +7.7%).