TE Connectivity sets record for FQ3 net sales
Jul. 28, 2021
- TE Connectivity (TEL +3.3%) sets a record for FQ3 net sales at $3.8B, scaling 52% Y/Y.
- Organic sales increased 45% Y/Y.
- Orders of $4.5B, consistent with Q2 order levels.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $682M and free cash flow was $539M, with $447M returned to shareholders.
- Outlook Q4: Net sales of ~$3.8B vs. consensus $3.73B. GAAP EPS to be ~$1.55; Adjusted EPS expected to be ~$1.65 vs. consensus of $1.58.
Outlook FY 2021:Net sales of $14.9B, vs. consensus $14.68B; GAAP EPS expected to be $5.94; adjusted EPS of $6.47 vs. consensus of $6.17
