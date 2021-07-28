TE Connectivity sets record for FQ3 net sales

  • TE Connectivity (TEL +3.3%) sets a record for FQ3 net sales at $3.8B, scaling 52% Y/Y.
  • Organic sales increased 45% Y/Y.
  • Orders of $4.5B, consistent with Q2 order levels.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $682M and free cash flow was $539M, with $447M returned to shareholders.
  • Outlook Q4: Net sales of ~$3.8B vs. consensus $3.73B. GAAP EPS to be ~$1.55; Adjusted EPS expected to be ~$1.65 vs. consensus of $1.58.

  • Outlook FY 2021:Net sales of $14.9B, vs. consensus $14.68B; GAAP EPS expected to be $5.94; adjusted EPS of $6.47 vs. consensus of $6.17

  • The stock has a Neutral Quant Rating, further breakdown details given.

  • The stock has gained 53% over the last one year, dig deeper in charts here.

