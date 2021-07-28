M/I Homes soars 5% as Q2 revenue rises 35% Y/Y
Jul. 28, 2021 11:05 AM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- M/I Homes' (MHO +5.0%) Q2 total revenue increased 34.6% $961.04M Y/Y.
- The company said backlog units increased 49% to 5,488, while homes delivered increased 23% to 2,258.
- Q2 GAAP EPS increased 89.42% to 3.58 Y/Y.
- Homebuilding debt to capital of 31% compared to 37% at June 30, 2020.
- The company noted return on equity improved to 27%.
- CEO and President Robert Schottenstein commented: "Our gross margins were very strong, improving 320 basis points over last year to 25.1% and our overhead expense ratio improved by 110 basis points to 10.4%. As a result, our pre-tax income percentage improved to 14.7% from 10.0% in last year's second quarter."
- In addition, the company's board approved a $100M share repurchase authorization, replacing its existing $50M share buyback program.
- From August 14, 2018 through July 27, 2021, the company has bought back about 1.4M shares for about $32.8M.
- Source: Press Release