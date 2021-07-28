M/I Homes soars 5% as Q2 revenue rises 35% Y/Y

  • M/I Homes' (MHO +5.0%) Q2 total revenue increased 34.6% $961.04M Y/Y.
  • The company said backlog units increased 49% to 5,488, while homes delivered increased 23% to 2,258.
  • Q2 GAAP EPS increased 89.42% to 3.58 Y/Y.
  • Homebuilding debt to capital of 31% compared to 37% at June 30, 2020.
  • The company noted return on equity improved to 27%.
  • CEO and President Robert Schottenstein commented: "Our gross margins were very strong, improving 320 basis points over last year to 25.1% and our overhead expense ratio improved by 110 basis points to 10.4%. As a result, our pre-tax income percentage improved to 14.7% from 10.0% in last year's second quarter."
  • In addition, the company's board approved a $100M share repurchase authorization, replacing its existing $50M share buyback program.
  • From August 14, 2018 through July 27, 2021, the company has bought back about 1.4M shares for about $32.8M.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.