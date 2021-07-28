Twitter stock rallies 5% as it tests retailers selling products from profiles
Jul. 28, 2021 11:27 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +5% announces its Shop Module in a blog today, potentially another source of revenue for the company.
- Testing will start with a "handful" of U.S. brands.
- The testing will "explore how shoppable profiles can create a pathway from talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them," product lead Bruce Falck writes.
- "The Shop Module is a dedicated space at the top of a profile where businesses can showcase their products," he says. "When people visit a profile with the Shop Module enabled, they can scroll through the carousel of products and tap through on a single product to learn more and purchase -- seamlessly in an in-app browser, without having to leave Twitter."
- The social media company already announced today it's moving further into news subscription services with the news app Brief.
- Shares have been sliding since the post-earnings peak last Friday. But today's boost could result in a bullish technical signal.
- The 50-day simple moving average is just 25 cents below the 100-day. A cross back above the 100-day would signal improving momentum.