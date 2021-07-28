Generac pulls back despite Q2 beat as margin guidance disappoints

Americans Turn To Home Generators As Large Parts Of Nation Experience Freezing Temperatures
George Frey/Getty Images News

  • Generac (GNRC -7.1%) plunges as much as 12% despite reporting stronger than forecast Q2 earnings with a 68% Y/Y rise in revenues to $920M, as Bloomberg reports that analysts are disappointed with the company's margin guidance.
  • Generac raised its full-year sales growth guidance to 47%-50% from 40%-45%, but it also lowered the top end of its EBITDA margin forecast to 24.5%-25% from 24.5%-25.5% and net income margin to 15.5%-16% compared to prior guidance of 16%-17%.
  • The company's gross profit margin declined Y/Y to 36.9% from 38.2% due to higher input costs including raw materials, labor and logistics.
  • In an environment that demands beat-and-raise results, weakness in the shares is not surprising, says Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond, suggesting using any weakness as an opportunity to initiate or add to positions.
  • While enthusiasm is slowed somewhat by the margin headwinds Generac faces, Citi analyst J.B. Lowe thinks the higher H2 revenue outlook should set up the company to exceed the newly-lowered margin targets.
  • Generac shares recently reached new all-time highs as much of the U.S. suffered through a brutal heat wave.
