Superior Group of Companies rallies on earnings smasher
Jul. 28, 2021 11:41 AM ETSuperior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) jumps 7% after second quarter financials beat market consensus on both lines.
- Revenue of $130.79M (-17.9% Y/Y) beats by $15.89M.
- The Office Gurus net sales increased 72.6%; BAMKO net sales up 85.2% excluding PPE.
- "Excluding the impact of PPE sales, we saw tremendous growth in our promotional products segment and our remote staffing solutions segment. This represented BAMKO’s third consecutive quarter of record quarterly sales of core promotional products. The Office Gurus added significantly more new seats in the second quarter than we had originally forecasted for the full year. Uniform segment net sales, excluding PPE sales, were down slightly due to the significant pandemic demand for our core healthcare products in the second quarter of 2020," notes CEO Michael Benstock.
- The company ended the quarter with $7.53M in cash and cash equivalents.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.34.
- FY 2021 Guidance: The company expects its full year revenue to be $525M vs. consensus of $492.67M. PPE sales is expected to be less than $45M compared to $131.1M in FY 2020.
- "We are well positioned with strong tailwinds in all of our core businesses and expect to continue to report strong sales and earnings for the balance of 2021," adds Benstock.
- The conference call is scheduled for today on 2 PM ET.
- Previously (July 2): Superior Group names Philip Koosed CSO, Jake Himelstein BAMKO president