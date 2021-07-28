CareDx Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.76M (+62.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.