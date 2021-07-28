Exelon files shutdown plans for Byron, Dresden nuclear plants
Jul. 28, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Exelon (EXC -0.6%) says its Exelon Generation unit will file post-shutdown decommissioning activity reports with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission detailing long-term site restoration plans for the Byron and Dresden nuclear plants in illinois after they shut down this fall.
- Exelon says the filings are among the final steps in retiring the plants, which face revenue shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars due to low energy prices and market policies the company says give fossil fuel plants an "unfair competitive advantage."
- The company says that absent a legislative solution, the same "market inequities" will force it to close its Braidwood and LaSalle nuclear facilities in the next few years.
- Exelon disclosed last month that the Byron and Dresden facilities did not clear in the latest auction by regional grid operator PJM.