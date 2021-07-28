Matson Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETMatson, Inc. (MATX)MATXBy: SA News Team
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.67 (+382.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $856.54M (+63.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MATX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.