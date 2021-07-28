Aon upgraded, Arthur J. Gallagher cut at Raymond James after deal called off
Jul. 28, 2021 12:44 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), AJG, AONAONBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
JL Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images
- After the Aon/Willis Towers Watson merger pact fell apart, Raymond James Financial analyst C. Gregory Peters upgrades Aon (AON +1.1%) and downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG -2.0%) to Outperform.
- Aon upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform reflects the anticipation that adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% in 2022 with an estimated free cash flow conversion rate of 24.9%, according to the note.
- Marsh & McLennan (MMC -1.5%) is also downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform, which isn't a negative view on management but more reflects the valuation gap between AON and MMC.
- Raymond James thinks AON stock is more attractive than MMC because MMC is expected to report adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.6% and 17.2% estimated FCF conversion rate.
- The downgrade on AJG reflects the canceled agreement to acquire WLTW's reinsurance business, U.K./European brokerage business, and North American brokerage business.
- Still, Peters notes that AJG is best positioned to benefit from the failed AON/WLTW merger and Q2 earnings are expected to be substantially positive based on the recent positive results of its peers.
- According to the chart below, on a Y/Y basis the total return for AJG (+37%) outperforms MMC (+29%), AON (+26%), WLTW (-1.4%), and S&P 500 (+38%).
- Previously, (July 26) Arthur J. Gallagher confirms termination of $3.57B deal with Willis Towers Watson.