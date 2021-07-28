BJ's Restaurants Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)BJRIBy: SA News Team
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+117.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $285.05M (+122.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.