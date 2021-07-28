AstraZeneca Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.53B (+19.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate Covid-19 vaccine revenue of $387.5M; Tagrisso revenue estimate of $1.25B; Lynparza revenue estimate of $576M; Imfinzi revenue estimate of $610.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham, in June, noted the safety concerns surrounding the company's COVID-19 vaccine, but argued that the stock is a "solid buy".
- Recently, AstraZeneca announced that after second dose, its COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria showed no increased incidence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a very rare clotting disorder.
- AstraZeneca's shares, which have gained nearly 15% YTD, rose more ~3% in reaction to the company's Q1 results and strong COVID-19 vaccine sales numbers on April 30.
- The company's domestic rival GlaxoSmithKline posted better than expected quarterly results, helped by the performance of its pharmaceuticals and vaccines businesses, earlier this week.