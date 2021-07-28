Schneider National Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:04 PM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNDR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.