Upwork Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)UPWKBy: SA News Team
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus GAAP EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.24M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on Upwork is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Very Bullish.
- In Q1, Upwork shares fell over 4% despite beat and raise.
- "Upwork is poised to benefit from this shift and is expected to see strong revenue growth. However, current valuations may not make it an optimal time to initiate a position" writes StockBros Research in recent article.