Is Amercian Tower expecting Q2 FFO above estimates?

Telecommunications Tower, blu skye with clouds
maumapho/E+ via Getty Images

  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+16.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $1.43B
  • Over the last 1 year, AMT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last three months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward; Revenue has seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • For Q1, FFO beats by $0.18, during the last quarter, stock gained ~13%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.