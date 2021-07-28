Is Amercian Tower expecting Q2 FFO above estimates?
Jul. 28, 2021
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $2.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $1.43B
- Over the last 1 year, AMT has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last three months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward; Revenue has seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- For Q1, FFO beats by $0.18, during the last quarter, stock gained ~13%.
- During June, company secured $642M investment from Allianz
