Limelight Networks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)LLNWBy: SA News Team
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.32M (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- In Q1, Limelight Networks' shares had dropped over 6% after missing expectations.
- The SA Quant rating on Limelight Networks is Very Bearish, while the Wall St. average Analysts rating is Neutral.