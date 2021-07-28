Limelight Networks Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.32M (-10.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • In Q1, Limelight Networks' shares had dropped over 6% after missing expectations.
  • The SA Quant rating on Limelight Networks is Very Bearish, while the Wall St. average Analysts rating is Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.