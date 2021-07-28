Texas Roadhouse Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.78M (+82.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Texas Roadhouse shares jumped over 5% after topping revenue estimates in Q1 with comparable restaurant sales growth of 18.5%.
  • The SA Quant rating on Texas Roadhouse is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
