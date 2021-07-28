Dolby Laboratories Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.79M (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.