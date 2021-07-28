Medical Properties Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:29 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)MPWBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.43 (11.93% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.29M (+26.88% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, MPW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- In June the company announced that it was acquiring five general acute hospitals in South Florida for $900M; and buying an in-patient behavioral health hospital facilities and an interest in Springstone LLC from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe for $950M.