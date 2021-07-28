National Instruments Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.9M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.