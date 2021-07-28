Power Integrations Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.28M (+63.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.