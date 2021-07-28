BASF swings to Q2 profit as volumes, prices increase across segments

Jul. 28, 2021 12:25 PM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAFBASFY, BFFAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Behind the scenes of Antwerp port
Mark Renders/Getty Images News

  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.8%) ticks lower after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and confirming raised guidance it had provided during preliminary results.
  • The company posted Q2 net profit of €1.65B ($1.95B) compared with a loss of €878M in the year-earlier quarter and above the €1.4B expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll, while Q2 EBITDA tripled to €3.2B from €1.07B a year ago.
  • BASF said it achieved volumes growth and price increases across all regions and all segments compared with Q2 2020.
  • BASF also confirmed the raised 2021 outlook it gave on July 9, guiding for sales growth of €74B-€77B vs. a previous forecast of €68B-€71B, as well as EBIT before special items of €7B-€7.5B rather than €5B-€5.8B.
  • Analysts at Baader Helvea say BASF's Q2 cash flow, which increased 17% Y/Y, came as a nice surprise, and the company's bullish stance on free cash flow for Q3 also was a positive surprise.
  • Shares have dropped ~10% in recent weeks, which Barclays analysts say shows the market does not believe next year's forecasts are achievable.
  • Earnings presentation slides
