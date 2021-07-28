World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.74M (+16.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The SA Quant rating on WWE is Bearish, while the Wall St. analysts rating is Bullish.
  • "If the stock pulls back closer to fair value, and it may do after the WallStreetBets ballyhoo dies down, then it may be considered as a buy. But at a 14% premium to fair value, at present WWE is a hold", writes Cash-Centered Creep in recent article.
