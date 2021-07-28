Bio-Rad Labs Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (+67.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.61M (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.