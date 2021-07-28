Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:28 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.36B (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic volume growth of 19% and adjusted EBITDA of $4.86M.
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.