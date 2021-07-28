STMicroelectronics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:29 PM ETSTMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)STMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+270.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+38.3% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate 39.4%
- Net income estimate $350.4 mi
- Over the last 2 years, STM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- A look at Q1 performance, EPS in line.
- Recent contributor analysis, 'STMicroelectronics: Spearheading Significant Product Developments & Partnerships'
- Stock price movement over the last 3 months.