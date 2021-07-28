International Paper Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:30 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.62B (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of $841.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, IP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.