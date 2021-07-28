Gaming and Leisure Properties Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)GLPI
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.81 (-4.75% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.47M (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GLPI has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.