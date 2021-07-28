Hershey Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:31 PM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic revenue growth of 7.9%
- Over the last 2 years, HSY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.