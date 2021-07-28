Molson Coors Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:33 PM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects North America revenue of $2.38B and Europe revenue eof $420.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, TAP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.