Enova Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)ENVABy: SA News Team
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.42M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.