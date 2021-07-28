Vista Outdoor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:35 PM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+76.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $613.78M (+28.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSTO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.