LPL Financial Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)LPLABy: SA News Team
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.