Oshkosh Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:36 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26 (+75.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+39.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.