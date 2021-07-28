Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:37 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.