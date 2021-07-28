Washington Real Estate Q2 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETWashington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)WREBy: SA News Team
- Washington Real Estate (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.33 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.47M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WRE has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward.