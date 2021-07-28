Plant-based food sector heats up with Jeff Bezos-backed NotCo raising new funds
- Food tech firm NotCo says it raised $235M in its latest funding round earlier this week. The new funding round sees athletes Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer join previous investors like Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and 3G's The Craftory. Chile-based Notco is now valued at $1.5B after attracting the new investors.
- NotCo plans to use money from its latest funding round to enter the competitive alternative chicken market this year and roll out alternative salmon products sometime after that. The company says it has an algorithm called Giuseppe that helps it sort through an infinite combinations of plants to "replicate animal products, make them sustainable and taste even better." Pineapple, coconut, cabbage, peas, bamboo, beets, chickpeas and seeds are just some of the sources that NotCo utilizes to create food products without using animals. The company currently has four product lines (NotMilk, NotBurger and NotMeat, NoticeCream and NotMayo) across U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.
- "We’re obsessed with launching new products to replace animal meats, as a way to counter the environmental damage from livestock and industry," says NotCo CEO founder Matias Muchnick.
- NotCo has partnerships in Chile with Burger King (NYSE:QSR) and Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA).
- Plant-based food companies like Impossible Foods (IMPF), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) are present or future competitors with NotCo, as well as food giants like Tyson Foods (TSN -1.1%), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY -0.7%) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM -0.5%).
