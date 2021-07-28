ArcelorMittal Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:39 PM ETArcelorMittal (MT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 vs. -$0.30 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.06B (+73.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects EBITDA of $4.58B.
- Over the last 1 year, MT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.