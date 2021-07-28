Citrix Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:41 PM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)CTXSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.38M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Subscription revenue estimate $393.1M; Product & license revenue estimate $47.7M; Support & services rev. estimate $401.7M
- Adjusted gross margin estimate 84.1%
- Adjusted operating margin estimate 25.2%
- Over the last 2 years, CTXS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Bullish comments on the stock by SA contributor: 'Citrix Systems Has Dropped Enough, Time To Buy The Dip'