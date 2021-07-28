Flex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 12:43 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)FLEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.14B (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last quarter the stock beat consensus, more analysis here.