Flex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Jul. 28, 2021 12:43 PM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX)FLEXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.14B (+18.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FLEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Last quarter the stock beat consensus, more analysis here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.