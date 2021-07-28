Patterson-UTI Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:00 AM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)By: SA News Team
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.91M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.