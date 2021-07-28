Jefferies upgrades ResMed to hold on competitor sleep device recall
Jul. 28, 2021 12:53 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)PHGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has upgraded shares of ResMed (RMD +0.5%) to hold as it may be able to capture market share following a recall of certain Philips (PHG -0.1%) sleep and respiratory durable medical equipment products.
- The firm has a price target of $240 on shares (9% downside).
- Jefferies conducted a proprietary survey and found that 90% of those polled will shift sleep share to ResMed as a result of the recall.
- Analyst Anthony Petrone says that 20%-25% of the sleep device market is up for grabs, providing about a $700M opportunity for competitors.
- However, Petrone adds that this potential market gain is already priced into RedMed shares.