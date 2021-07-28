Carpenter Technology Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:00 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: SA News Team
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387M (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.