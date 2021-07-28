Gamestop's EB Games to assume parent company's name in Canada

GameStop retail store
Keith Lance/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Gamestop (GME -5.3%) will rebrand its subsidiary EB Games in Canada. About 4,000 Canadian locations and the online store will assume the Gamestop name and brand by the end of the year.
  • Gamestop previously competed with EB games (Electronic Boutique) until it bought the company in 2005 for over $1 billion. The brand currently operates as the largest video game retailer in Canada.
  • "This decision follows our receipt of feedback from our valued customers and stockholders," commented Gamestop in a press release. The move comes as Gamestop attempts to consolidate the brand and shift towards e-commerce under new Chairman Ryan Cohen.
  • Gamestop will join the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, August 4.
