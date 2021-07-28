Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:00 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)By: SA News Team
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.28 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26M (-93.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGIO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.