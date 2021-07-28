Yamana Gold Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $452.11M (+49.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.