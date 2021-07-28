Southwestern Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+136.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $945M (+942.1% Y/Y).
- Adjusted expects EBITDA to be $307.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.