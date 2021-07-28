Teleflex Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 28, 2021 11:00 AM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: SA News Team
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+48.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.91M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.